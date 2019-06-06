President signs Disaster Aid bill, granting aid to states in need and Puerto Rico

President Donald J. Trump signed the disaster aid bill that has been going through the Senate and House of Representatives over the last few weeks.

The bill promises aid to states that were hit with disastrous storms and help in their ongoing recovery. The states that will receive aid are Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, and California, as well as the U.S. territory Puerto Rico.

The President signed the bipartisan bill and took to Twitter to tell the public.

“Just signed Disaster Aid Bill to help Americans who have been hit by recent catastrophic storms. So important for our GREAT American farmers and ranchers. Help for GA, FL, IA, NE, NC, and CA. Puerto Rico should love President Trump. Without me, they would have been shut out!” the President tweeted.

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp weighed in on the bill’s signing after the news broke.

“I thank President Trump for his unwavering commitment to Georgia farmers and those impacted by Hurricane Michael,” said Governor Kemp. “The process to get to this point has taken far too long, but thanks to the tireless efforts of the Georgia congressional delegation and the president’s support, our farm families can breathe a bit easier today. It’s now time to focus on rebuilding livelihoods devastated by Hurricane Michael and ensuring these hardworking Georgians have a bright, prosperous future.”