President Trump proposes cuts to food stamps

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A proposal to cut the nation’s food stamp program could hurt families struggling to pay for groceries and ripple through other areas of the economy, including supermarkets.

President Donald Trump is proposing a roughly 30% reduction in the federal budget for the food stamp program.

Lula Oliver uses food stamps to feed her family. She says food stamps have been cut enough.

“It already has affected me. It affected me last year in September. My food stamps went from 101 to 51. Cut back, I rolled back, I rolled way on back. But you know, I know God and I think that had a lot to do with it because I knew the Lord and I knew what he would do for me,” says Lula Oliver.

Last year more than 44 million people received an average of $126 a month in snap benefits. Totaling about 66 billion dollars, that’s according to the U-S Department of Agriculture.

The majority of snap benefits are spent at stores and supermarkets, which means if there is less to spend, businesses could make less money.

Before the budget is passed it will go through an overhaul in congress.