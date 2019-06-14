President Trump says America’s workforce development is a top priority

Yesterday President Trump met with a number of Governors from around the country to discuss workforce development.

Administration officials say they want to work with states to remove barriers for America’s workers—including occupational licensing reform, child care and paid family leave policies, and skills training.

President Trump says job creation is one of his top priorities.



The President hosted eight governors from around the country to talk about workforce development and what’s working in their states.

“We have the lowest unemployment in the country,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds says Iowa workers need more opportunities for training.

“We have jobs looking for people in Iowa,” said Reynolds.

State leaders say rules for occupational licenses for nurses and other professions hurt families who move frequently and can be too expensive to maintain.

“These regulations also harm low income families who can’t afford the time and money to get in these fields,” said President Trump.

Also high on the governor’s list of priorities was criminal justice reform.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says the key to making good citizens out of ex-cons is job training.

“To connect those who are going to get out of prison with meaningful jobs. To reduce recidivism and ultimately reduce crime in our state,” Lee said.

With unemployment numbers at a 50 year low, federal and state leaders say they hope to work together to remove barriers and help get more American workers hired.