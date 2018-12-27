Local News

President Trump surprises troops overseas.

Posted: Dec 27, 2018 07:12 AM EST

The President and First Lady changed their holiday plans amid the government shutdown. 

The first couple surprised military members by leaving the country to visit troops stationed in Iraq and Germany. 

The surprise trip to Iraq came as the Commander-in-Chief faces criticism over plans to pull out of neighboring Syria and draw down troops in Afghanistan which led to the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The president has come under fire for not taking this trip sooner and was asked if he had any concerns about visiting Iraq. 

"I had concerns for the institution of the presidency-not for myself personally. I had concerns for the First Lady," said President Trump.

 

