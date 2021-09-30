Preventative measures you can take, as apartment fires in Columbus double from 2020 to 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With October being National Fire Prevention Month, The Columbus Community Risk Reduction Department and Columbus Fire and EMS are going into schools to educate students in hopes that more families have a plan set in place.

Division Chief, John Shull shares what practices need to be in place in your home to keep your family safe.

Statistics show three of every five home fire deaths in the country, are a result of homes not having working smoke alarms. Here in Columbus, apartment fires have almost doubled in the span of a year.

There were 60 apartment fires in 2020 and 102 in the 2021 fiscal year. Officials say, having a smoke detector is key.

“Early warning devices save lives, also it notifies us. It notifies the firefighters in the field to get to your structure. To get to your apartment to get to your house, faster. So, we can save a lot of dollar loss value that way,” said Chief Shull.

Smoke detector batteries should be changed twice a year. They advise changing them when you change your clocks for daylight savings twice a year, that way you do not forget.



Chief Shull says that even if you are you could be doing everything right, but you live in an apartment and your neighbor isn’t, you risk losing everything.

“It’s very sad, ya know. You see these families that are displaced. And I personally have talked to a lot of families that have nothing but the clothes on their back and in some cases, they thought they had a policy that covered their possessions, right, but it was only a policy that covered the structure,” said Chief Shull.

It is the perfect time of year to get the members of your household together, talk about a fire plan, and check your insurance policy.

“We are your local fire department, and we are here to give you all of the support we can,” said Chief Shull.

Here in Columbus, The Community Risk and Reduction Department and Columbus Fire and EMS are here to help you. Their number, 706-225-3520. They are teaming up with The Red Cross to provide smoke detectors to households in the community that are in need.

Below are resources, to practice safe fire prevention.

Columbus Fire and EMS – Community Risk Reduction Department

NFPA