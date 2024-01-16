COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Chattahoochee Valley is seeing colder temperatures this week, and with those colder temperatures comes a chance of frozen pipes.

Fortunately, Columbus Water Works (CWW) has a classic piece of advice on how to keep your water lines from freezing over during the winter season.

According to CWW, residents should drip their faucets slowly. If the water heater is outside the home, it’s advised to combine both cold and warm water.

If your water lines do freeze over, CWW recommends these steps:

“Turn on your faucets. If nothing comes out, turn off the water at the main shut-off valve,

leave the faucets on and call a plumber Thaw frozen pipes with warm air from a hairdryer, if practical. Start by warming the pipe

frozen water pipe”

Anyone with a broken and leaking water pipe in their home or business can request a temporary shut-off by calling CWW at (706) 649-3400.