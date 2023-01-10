Above is Layla, who is up for adoption. Photo provided by Paws Humane Society.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In early December, WRBL reported on a dog, Layla, who was injured, emaciated and heartworm-positive when taken in by Paws Humane Society. At the time, she had a severe laceration on her throat that had to be treated with surgery. Vets found two scars on her neck, which Paws Humane Society attributed to embedded collars.

Since then, Layla has recovered significantly and is up for adoption.

“She’s actually doing really well … She’s still going to have scars, of course,” said Paws Humane Society Executive Director Courtney Pierce. “But all of her wounds, they’re healed. The hair has started to grow back over the scars. While they’ll be there, it shouldn’t really be noticeable once she fully heals. And she’s starting to put on weight, so she’s looking more like a normal dog and less like an emaciated one.”

After gaining enough weight for it, Layla was treated for heartworm.

“Whenever we do the heartworm treatment, it takes a while for them to show negative,” Pierce said. “So it usually takes about six months for them to… for her to get a negative heartworm test. And that’s standard for any dog, though.”

Pierce said Layla has no trouble eating and is in good spirits. She said Layla loves people, but Paws Humane Society doesn’t yet know how she does with other dogs.

“Whenever you do heartworm treatment, you’re also on exercise restriction,” she said. “So they can’t run around and stuff. They have to pretty much rest for the first eight weeks of that.”

If you are interested in adopting Layla, click here and click on “Apply for Adoption.” Pierce said those interested are invited to come meet Layla in person.

Layla’s surgery and heartworm treatment were completely covered by donations.