Pricing information for Columbus hospitals will be available online

The two companies that operate hospitals in Columbus are preparing to comply with a new federal rule that requires them to post prices for medical care on their websites.

But they are cautioning health care consumers to do more research and not to solely rely on the pricing information that is made public.

“Patients should have access to the information they need to make the best care decisions for themselves and their families,” said. Katy Hedge, executive director of marketing and communication for St. Francis Hospital. “However, hospital charge data is difficult to understand and is not an accurate representation of what a hospital gets paid. Therefore, we do not recommend that patients utilize this to obtain an accurate picture of the out-of-pocket costs they may incur for services received at our facility.”

Instead, St. Francis, which is owned by Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, is recommending that all of its patients “contact their insurer or the hospital to discuss their individual situations and determine the potential out-of-pocket costs of their care.”

Beginning Jan. 1, hospitals are required to publicly post their charges as part of a federal rule for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. St. Francis and Piedmont Columbus Regional spokespersons said in statements on Friday they will comply with the regulation.

Piedmont will post its charge masters for each of our hospitals to the financial resources page on piedmont.org. The charges for St. Francis will be posted on mystfrancis.com.

A statement from Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, which owns 11 hospitals throughout Georgia including two in Columbus, cautions consumers about relying too heavily on the posted information.

“The prices posted may not always include all the costs associated with a patient’s service since the service may include multiple line items from the list,” the statement from Elisabeth Wang, executive director of communications and public relations for Piedmont Health. “Also, the prices on the list are Piedmont’s standard gross charges and don’t include rates that Piedmont and a patient’s insurance company have agreed to.”

In the past, consumers have been able to obtain the pricing information from the hospitals on demand. The change in 2019 is that the hospitals will now be required to post the information online in a format that consumers can easily understand, according to Ethan James, a spokesman for the Georgia Hospital Association.