We are on track for a cloudy forecast, with little to no rainfall. The clouds will clear slightly on Saturday as the front leaves the area. We owe the pleasant weather in the WRBL viewing area to a northern storm holding the wind and rain away from the valley.

There’ll be a possibility of some light gusts of wind on Saturday, but for the most part we’ll be breeze-free and calm heading out of the weekend. Then, we’re going to have three days of sunshine from Sunday to Tuesday.