Project to resurface part of 12th Avenue in Columbus starts April 20

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Road construction crews will mill up and replace the old roadway on 12th Avenue from Talbotton Road to 29th Street beginning April 20. The project is expected to finish in two weeks.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the milling project will resurface a portion of 12th Avenue and replace it with new layers of rock and asphalt. A full roadway closure will be installed at both intersections and only residents of the affected portion of 12th Avenue will be allowed access.

A detour will be set up to redirect traffic around the project site, using Talbotton Rad/Warm Springs Road and 29th Street, according to GDOT. Signage will be placed through the area to alert drivers to the closures and the detour route.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and exercise caution while driving through the detour route. Alternate route information will be available from Georgia 511 while the project is active.