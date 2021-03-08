Prom canceled for Muscogee County School District students for second year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Disappointing news for the crowning social event of the year in high school. The Muscogee County School District has canceled all senior proms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement of the cancelation came via an email Monday morning. The email said the decision was “made with the input of several local health professionals.”

WRBL News 3 heard from Columbus High School seniors, who say they’re disappointed by the news, but not surprised.

“I mean it just, it really sucks to know that we’re not going to really be able to have that experience with our high school friends,” said Muscogee County School District student Chayce Shuler. “We won’t be able to see a lot of them in college because we’re all going different places. And it’s just unexpected last year but very much expected this year.”

This is the second year in a row that proms have been canceled for Muscogee County students.