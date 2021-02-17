 

Proposal to turn old Best Buy building into distribution center would mean new jobs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A proposal to turn the old Best Buy building into a distribution center could bring 100 permanent jobs to the area.

George Mize, an attorney representing Icarus Alternative Investments, outlined plans for the building during Wednesday morning’s Planning Advisory Commission. The proposal would require the 7.68 acres to be rezoned from General Commercial to Light manufacturing/Industrial in order to operate as a distribution center.

“We anticipate creating numerous construction jobs during about a six month refurbishment process together with a substantial increase in business from local suppliers, subcontractors, electricians, plumbers and others that support the construction industry. And once the distribution center is up and running, we anticipate creating over 100 permanent jobs,” said George Mize of Page Scrantom Sprouse Tucker & Ford, P.C.

The vote for approval was unanimous. City Council must approve it next. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

57° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 57° 47°

Thursday

56° / 39°
Light Rain
Light Rain 67% 56° 39°

Friday

50° / 28°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 12% 50° 28°

Saturday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Sunday

59° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 59° 43°

Monday

61° / 36°
Showers
Showers 42% 61° 36°

Tuesday

62° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 62° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

3 PM
Sunny
2%
54°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
56°

56°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

53°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
53°

50°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
12%
49°

49°

9 PM
Few Showers
38%
49°

49°

10 PM
Showers
51%
49°

48°

11 PM
Light Rain
65%
48°

48°

12 AM
Rain
74%
48°

48°

1 AM
Rain
90%
48°

49°

2 AM
Rain
92%
49°

50°

3 AM
Rain
89%
50°

50°

4 AM
Rain
83%
50°

50°

5 AM
Rain
82%
50°

50°

6 AM
Rain
83%
50°

50°

7 AM
Light Rain
67%
50°

50°

8 AM
Light Rain
61%
50°

50°

9 AM
Showers
50%
50°

51°

10 AM
Showers
54%
51°

53°

11 AM
Light Rain
62%
53°

55°

12 PM
Light Rain
61%
55°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
65%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
59%
55°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories