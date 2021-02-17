Proposal to turn old Best Buy building into distribution center would mean new jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A proposal to turn the old Best Buy building into a distribution center could bring 100 permanent jobs to the area.

George Mize, an attorney representing Icarus Alternative Investments, outlined plans for the building during Wednesday morning’s Planning Advisory Commission. The proposal would require the 7.68 acres to be rezoned from General Commercial to Light manufacturing/Industrial in order to operate as a distribution center.

“We anticipate creating numerous construction jobs during about a six month refurbishment process together with a substantial increase in business from local suppliers, subcontractors, electricians, plumbers and others that support the construction industry. And once the distribution center is up and running, we anticipate creating over 100 permanent jobs,” said George Mize of Page Scrantom Sprouse Tucker & Ford, P.C.

The vote for approval was unanimous. City Council must approve it next.