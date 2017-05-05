Proposed bill would take 33 inmates off death row in Alabama

ALABAMA- On Governor Kay Ivey’s first day on the job, she signed the judicial override bill which takes the power of judges to override a jury in capital murder cases. Prior to this, judges had the the ability to override a jury’s verdict from life in prison without parole to the death penalty or vice versa.

State Senator Hank Sanders (D-Selma) hopes his bill, Senate Bill 375, passes which would convert the sentences of 33 inmates on death as a result of a judicial override into life in prison without parole.

“I know that it’s a long shot, but I think it was Dr. King who said that the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice,” Sen. Sanders said. “So I’m trying to bend it a little bit.”

Sanders said that nearly one fourth of the inmates on death row are there as a result of a judicial override, and he said his bill gives the state the chance to corrects a longstanding issue of judicial override in the state.

“We can correct it by saying well those folks who were put on death row by a judge instead of a jury,” Sen. Sanders said. “The jury recommended life without parole. And so, we ought to be able to go back to what the jury recommended. That’s only fair and reasonable.”

Corinna Anderson, the widow of Lee County Sheriffs Deputy James Anderson is against the proposed bill.

Back in 2009, Anderson was trying to pull Gregory Lance Henderson over for a switched tag violation when Henderson was eluding him. Once Anderson got out of his patrol vehicle to order Henderson to stop, he did not.

Anderson was crushed to death by Henderson’s car. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a jury in 2012, but Judge Jacob Walker overrode it and sentenced him to death. Henderson is one of the 33 inmates who could avoid being put to death if this bill passes.

His widow, Corinna said the past eight years have been very different for her.

“James was my high school sweetheart,” Anderson said. “I lost him. Well, I didn’t lose him; he was taken from me. Henderson took my kids’ dad away. He took his mom’s son away. He took his dad’s son away.”

She added that there was an instance when she in court once on her birthday where Henderson told her he was sorry James died. She added that he was not sorry for taking her husband’s life away, but that he was sorry he got caught. Anderson feels that all those on death row were sent there for a reason and that Henderson deserved the sentence that he received.

“His kids can at least know their dad is still alive,” Anderson said. “My kids get to visit a stone at a cemetery. We take his grandkids and introduce them and say ‘hey, this is your Papa James,’ and it’s a stone.”

Sanders said the bill is currently in the senate judiciary committee.