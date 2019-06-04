Prosecutors and defense begin closing statements in 5 Corner Lotto Trial

After three weeks at trial, prosecutors and the defense in the 5 Corner Lotto trial made closing statements this morning in the shooting death of 23 year old Vatsal Patel.

Prosecutors reminded jurors how much evidence was presented through the trial. Surveillance footage, Facebook and phone records place both suspects, Jalontaye Cleveland and Courtney Williams, at the 5 Corner Lotto on Linwood Boulevard the night of the murder, says prosecutors.

The defense attorney representing Courtney Williams suggested to the jury that everything isn’t as what it seemed, indicating that there is no clear footage. The defense argued the witnesses in the case were not credible as half of the co-defendants testified.

“We heard the testimony from Collins and Tucker that says, “The plan was to do a robbery, not the plan was to go and kill someone,” says William Kendrick, Courtney Williams’ Defense Attorney.

“The Patels are trying to there hardest to get back into that store. There is no reason for anymore gunfire at that point. There was no need for the first shot,” says Sheneka Jones, State prosecutor.

Closing arguments continue tomorrow hearing statements on Jalontaye Cleveland at 9:30 a.m