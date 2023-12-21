COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thursday afternoon, Prospect A.M.E Church held a food drive at Hill Watson Memorial Chapel. The event took place from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

During this time, 200 boxes of food were given away to anyone in need in the community. In addition to food, at-home colon cancer kits were distributed as well.

Pastor Bo Baber of Prospect A.M.E tells WRBL this is a part of the church’s community health outreach.

“Throughout the year, we perform a number of activities that allow us to connect with the community at large, with our church family, with those that may not belong to anyone’s community or church family. And it gives us the opportunity also to help others find their purpose,” said Pastor Baber.

Prospect A.M.E church will continue giving out free colon cancer kits until the end of the year. More information on the churches up and coming events can be found on Prospect A.M.E’s website.