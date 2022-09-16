GEORGIA (WRBL) – West Central Health District of Georgia’s Public Health on Wheels vehicle is coming to a several West neighborhoods from Sept. 17-24, 2022.

A variety of services and products will be offered, including COVID-19 vaccines, free at-home COVID-19 test kits, Nutrition Education Services, PrEP, children’s health services information and WIC.

Information about other services and programs provided by the West Central Health District will be offered by organizers.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

The Dream Center

4114 Oates Avenue, Columbus

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 17, 2022

Tri-City Latino Festival

400 4th Street, Columbus

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Leslie Police Department

108 Commerce Road, Leslie

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Randolph County Housing Authority

82 E. Lawrence Street, Cuthbert

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Family Connections

225 College Avenue, Talbotton

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Dollar General

804 Eufaula Highway, Fort Gains

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022