GEORGIA (WRBL) – West Central Health District of Georgia’s Public Health on Wheels vehicle is coming to a several West neighborhoods from Sept. 17-24, 2022.
A variety of services and products will be offered, including COVID-19 vaccines, free at-home COVID-19 test kits, Nutrition Education Services, PrEP, children’s health services information and WIC.
Information about other services and programs provided by the West Central Health District will be offered by organizers.
Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
- The Dream Center
- 4114 Oates Avenue, Columbus
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept 17, 2022
- Tri-City Latino Festival
- 400 4th Street, Columbus
- 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
- Leslie Police Department
- 108 Commerce Road, Leslie
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
- Randolph County Housing Authority
- 82 E. Lawrence Street, Cuthbert
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
- Family Connections
- 225 College Avenue, Talbotton
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
- Dollar General
- 804 Eufaula Highway, Fort Gains
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
- Valley Healthcare
- 1600 Benning Road, Columbus
- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.