Quitman County Elementary School gym to be uses at emergency shelter for severe weather

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Severe weather could impact the west-central Georgia area Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Quitman County Elementary School gym will be used as an emergency shelter for people in the Quitman County area.

The gym is located at 173 Kaigler Road in Georgetown. It will open at 10:00 p.m.

Quitman County EMA officials say everyone must bring a face cover of some kind.

Social distancing will be enforced and everyone must remain in their designated area.

Everyone should bring their own pillows, blankets, sleeping bags, or other items needed for comfort.

People should also bring their own food, water, and snacks.

Pets are not being accepted.