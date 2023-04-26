MIDLAND, Ga. (WRBL) — A raccoon from the area of Midland Road and Country Line Road in Midland, Georgia, was found to have rabies after being tested on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH).

The surrounding public is now being advised by the GDPH to take the following precautions:

“Do not pick up or handle any stray or wild animals

Report any animal bites and/or scratches to Columbus Animal Care & Control Center and the Columbus Environmental Health Office

Contact Columbus Animal Care & Control Center to report any

animals which are behaving strangely or aggressively

If your pet or livestock is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your local veterinarian immediately

Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals

Have all dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies”

If bitten or scratched by any animal, the health department advises the affected party to take these steps:

Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes,

Apply a disinfectant,

Seek medical attention immediately;

Report the bite/scratch to one of the following agencies:

– Columbus Animal Control at 706-653-4512

– Columbus Dept. of Public Health / Environmental Health office at 706-321-6170

– Georgia Poison Control at (800) 222-1222

– Emergencies and After Hours: Dial 911

Anyone who has come into contact with a raccoon is asked to call the Columbus Environmental Health Office and the Columbus Animal Care & Control Center. A physician should also be contacted.