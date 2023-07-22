COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Racers gathered at the start line in Uptown Columbus. Soon, they would be running and paddling or kayaking their way to the finish of the third annual Road to River Challenge.

The race, a collaboration between Big Dog Fleet Feet, Chattahoochee Paddle Company and Sup Y’all Yoga, sends racers on a mile-and-a-half run from Big Dog to the Paddle Company, then an equidistant paddle or kayak from there to Rotary Park, finishing with a two-mile run back to Big Dog.

“It’s a unique event,” said Charlotte Gadilhe, owner of Sup Y’all Yoga and race director at Big Dog. The certified paddle board yoga instructor explained the Road to River challenge is the only race of its kind in the area.

As competitors stopped by the Chattahoochee Paddle Company for packet pick up on July 21, Gadilhe revealed racers did not have to know how to paddle board or kayak ahead of the race. Usually, she said, there are at least a few competitors without past experience.

“There’ll be volunteers down by the water and if they need a quick tutorial, we’ll show them how to do it,” said Gadilhe. “Or if they want to ask us ahead of time, they can also do that.”

Reggie Luther, owner of Big Dog, reported he knew of some strong runners in the event. Some of them were repeat competitors. Luther e expected winning would come down to the 37 racers’ strength on the water portion of the event.

Don Lew paddles to the dock at Rotary Park, where a Chattahooche Paddle Company employee waits. (Olivia Yepez)

Patrick Sutherland kayaks to Rotary Park, closely followed by Conner Salisbury on a paddle board. (Olivia Yepez)

Jami Gauthier crosses the Road to River finishes line. (Olivia Yepez)

Stacy Richardson accepts her prize for being the first overall female kayak finisher. (Olivia Yepez)

Overall winners were divided into four categories: men’s kayakers, men’s paddle boarders, women’s kayakers and women’s paddle boarders.

The first competitor overall to cross the line was 36-year-old Don Lew, a kayaker who finished with a time of 41:11.99.

According to race organizers, this was not Lew’s first time competing. The competitor beat his time from last year by just over 47 seconds.

He was followed closely by kayaker Patrick Sutherland, 26, who ended with a time of 41:25.19. Third place in the men’s kayak category went to 34-year-old Andrew Hahn, with a time of 46.21.65.

The first woman to cross the finish line was 53-year-old Stacy Richardson, a kayaker with a time of 49.02.05. She was followed by second-place kayaker Jami Gauthier, 34, who finished with a time of 50:58.36. Katie Lew, aged 36 and wife of Don Lew, finished in third for the category with a time of 57:40.31.

Men’s paddle board finishers included 27-year-old Conner Salisbury, who commented he had never used one before the race. Salisbury took the first place slot with a time of 42:25.96. He was followed by 43-year-old Lee L’Oste-Brown, who finished with a time of 48:28.38 and 45-year-old Brett Young, with a time of 49:45.26.

The first women’s paddle board finisher was 30-year-old Ashley Wittig with a time of 53:45.83. Less than 30 seconds later, 39-year-old Ashley Astorga finished with a time of 54:07.57. The third-place paddle board finisher for women was 47-year-old Lucy Stone with a time of just over one hour, at 1:00:01.38.

“The river this year was not very helpful,” said Gauthier after the awards ceremony, where she received a Columbus Roadrunners bag as a prize for her efforts.

Gauthier has competed in the Road to River challenge every year since its inception. She has won second place in her category all three years.

She and her partner both ran the race. With a smile Gauthier said, “I hope they do it again next year, because we’ll be back.”