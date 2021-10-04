Rain water accumulating at Bull Creek Mobile Home Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several areas in Columbus are seeing flooding Monday afternoon following almost non-stop rain that began in the morning.

Bull Creek Mobile Home Park appears to have about three to four inches of water on the ground from the flooding.

Everyone is advised to use caution when flood water is present.

According to the National Weather Service, some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Columbus, North Fort Benning, Upatoi, Bibb City, Vista Terrace, Kenwood, Edgewood, Sand Hill, Saint Marys Hills, Highland Park, Benning Hills, Benning Park, Avondale, Custer Road Terrace, Rose Hill, Carter Acres and Battle Park.