COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2023 First Responder Soup’er Bowl Chili Cookoff is being held at Ralley Point Harley Davidson this upcoming weekend.

The cook-off on Feb. 11 starts at 12 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.

Groups of first responders will compete for “Best Chili” and “Hottest Chili.”

Tickets are 10 dollars per person.

For more information, visit the Rally Point Harley Davidson website.