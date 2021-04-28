Ralph Puckett

 

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 76° 69°

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 82° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 80° 58°

Thursday

78° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 53°

Friday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 54°

Saturday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 83° 61°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
77°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
71°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
70°

71°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
81°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
78°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
79°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
81°

