Ralph Puckett
Retired Col. Ralph Puckett to Best Ranger competitors: ‘You are the best our country produces’
Video
70 years after Korean War battle, Columbus’ Col. Ralph Puckett moves closer to receiving Medal of Honor
7 Day Forecast
Monday
76°
/
69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°
69°
Tuesday
82°
/
66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms
79%
82°
66°
Wednesday
80°
/
58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms
62%
80°
58°
Thursday
78°
/
53°
Sunny
Sunny
5%
78°
53°
Friday
78°
/
54°
Sunny
Sunny
5%
78°
54°
Saturday
83°
/
61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°
61°
Sunday
87°
/
67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
4%
87°
67°
Hourly Forecast
77°
5 PM
Cloudy
18%
77°
76°
6 PM
Cloudy
16%
76°
75°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°
75°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°
74°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°
73°
10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°
72°
11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
72°
72°
12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°
72°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°
71°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°
71°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
71°
71°
4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°
71°
5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
71°
70°
6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
70°
71°
7 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
71°
71°
8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°
73°
9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°
75°
10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
75°
77°
11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
77°
80°
12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°
81°
1 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
81°
78°
2 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
78°
79°
3 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
79°
81°
4 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
81°
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible today and on Tuesday
Video
Showers and storms move in, a few strong by Monday afternoon
Video
Storms arrive late Sunday, staying warm and unsettled till midweek
Video
Clouds clear for Saturday, but are back with rain for Sunday
Video
Rain chances remain low through the weekend but will pick back up early next week
Video
Rain chances are too low to wash out our weekend, and storms return next week
Video
A cold front will arrive on Friday but our rain chances look slim
Video
Increasing clouds throughout Thursday; front bringing rain Friday morning
Video
Another warm day with highs in the middle 80s, cold front arrives on Friday.
Video
