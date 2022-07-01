TIFTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the City is Tipton is set to honor Medal of Honor recipient retired Col. Ralph Puckett. The city will be renaming a street after Puckett.

Puckett was awarded the Medal of Honor on May 21, 2021. He earned the award for his actions in November 1950, as the lieutenant charged with command of a small Ranger company fighting the Chinese on a hilltop in North Korea. Puckett was severely wounded in the battle, but still able to assert command as his Rangers were being overrun by fives waves of the enemy.

Tifton is Puckett’s hometown.