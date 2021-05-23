Young Columbus artist, daughter of a soldier, draws official Col. Puckett Medal of Honor portrait

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A young Columbus artist drew the assignment of a lifetime.

Bunny Hinzman, 24, was commissioned by the National Infantry Association to paint Medal of Honor recipient Col. Ralph Puckett.

“It is such a blessing to be able to have the opportunity to capture such a wonderful hero as Col. Puckett,” she told News 3. “He’s such an inspirational figure not only to the local Fort Benning area but across the nation. He’s such an incredible patriot.”

She worked on the portrait in the weeks leading up to Friday’s Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House.

“I knew him through his wife, who is a very talented artist and designer in the Columbus area,” Hinzman said. “So, I had just known him in passing.”

A Medal of Honor was brought in and put around Col. Puckett’s next for the posing sessions. He posed in her Historic District studio.

“It was so wonderful to have him come in studio and sit and talk with him while I was doing this portrait,” Hinzman said. “That was a really unique experience.”

Capturing an Army hero was special for Hinzman.

“It’s been such a meaningful and fulfilling piece to complete at this time,” Hinzman said. “Because my dad was actually an officer in the Army. So, growing up in that life and knowing what the sacrifice of men who serve means, it was such an honor to be able to capture, use my artistic ability to capture that. That is something that means a lot to me.”