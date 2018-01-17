Ralston hearing postponed due to winter weather

The winter weather impacted court cases in Columbus, including a status hearing on the Ralston Towers.

The building owners, out of New Jersey, were set to appear in court Wednesday. But courtrooms were closed Wednesday due to the snow and ice.

Earlier this winter, the Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered parts of the facility to be temporarily evacuated due to no hot water. A portion of the building was declared unsafe.

Last year, News 3 reported the building was not up to code, because of issues with the fire alarm system.

The problems were fixed back in November, but fire officials never received a record of completion from the installer, Columbus Fire and Safety. The company says they never issued the document because they haven’t received payment for their work.

There’s no word yet on a new date for the hearing.