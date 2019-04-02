Ralston Tower handicap residents trapped inside and outside apartments without elevator service

Update: A longtime Ralston resident confirmed that at least one of the two was working late Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Original story:

Residents in the Ralston Towers Apartments are once again between a rock and a hard place. Either they are trapped inside their apartments on upper floors or blocked from getting to them due to elevators that have been out of order since March 31.

The elevators going out of service follows another issue Ralston residents have faced with their water access being threatened with a shut off by Columbus Water Works due to lack of payment. The bill due is currently at $48,000.

Now on top of that, residents tell News 3 that they’ve been without elevators and handicap accessibility for days, with residents saying that issues started on Thursday when one of the two elevators stopped working.

By Sunday, Columbus Fire and EMS needed to be called as the second elevator had also shown signs of giving out.

“Came out this morning to find both the elevators in the Ralston are not operational,” said John Hudgison, Director of Inspections and Code for the Columbus Consolidated Government. “We were approached by two or three tenants in the building who said they had to sleep in the lobby because they weren’t able to use the elveators to get up to their floors.”

Representatives from the Ralston said that they called security company Oracle Elevator Company to fix the elevators, but the copmany could not send technicians out for repair because the Ralston reportedly still owed about eight thousand dollars in service fees.

As of last night, Oracle has reportedly sent repair technicians, but there has not been an official update as to whether the elevators are back in service.