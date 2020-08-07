Georgia Congressman says Ralston owners should be “held accountable”

Ralston Towers

The Ralston Tower is now boarded up and powered down, and the last resident is out of the downtown Columbus apartment complex.

A year ago, Congressmen Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) and Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) toured the facility with Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, and demanded change at its doorstep.

Since that visit, all of the 150 residents of the low-income downtown building have been relocated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

WRBL News 3 interviewed Ferguson this morning, Aug. 7, to get his reaction to the chain of events.

“Bottom line, We got it done. Now we have got to make sure that the folks who ran this are held accountable,” Ferguson said.

New Jersey-based PF Holdings has lost control of the property, and a court-appointed receiver is looking to sell it.

