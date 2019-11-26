HUD confirms they have begun the process for abatement of Section 8 contract at Ralston Towers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have confirmed that they have begun the process to abate the Section 8 contract with the Ralston Towers living facility.

Residents were informed this morning when an official letter from HUD was placed on their door.

Housing authority of Columbus President Len Williams said that HUD contacted his office recently and asked if they were interested in being involved in administering the voucher program.

According to Joe Phillips a HUD Public Affairs Officer, HUD plans to allow residents to receive Tenant Protection Vouchers, if eligible, to help move the residents to appropriate accommodations.

Officially, HUD has started the initiation process to abate the contract with Ralston Towers for the housing assistance program that is currently aiding residents that live in the building.

Here’s the official statement from HUD on the process: