Randolph County: Board of Elections vote no on poll closures
The Board announced their decision following a week of voter opposition.
Cuthbert, Ga- The Randolph County Board of Elections voted no on Friday to close seven out of nine polling places in the Cuthbert and Shellman areas. Board consultant Mike Malone, who was recently terminated by Randolph County lawyer Tommy Coleman, recommended the polling closures for "failing to comply with The Americans with Disabilities Act."
The decision comes after the potential move received national attention along with the threat of a lawsuit on behalf of The ACLU of Georgia. Voters in the rural community were overjoyed by Friday's decision and hailed it as a "victory" for voting rights.
"We're happy today that The Board of Elections of Randolph County decided to do the right thing and we believe that the people of Randolph County appreciates this and they will exercise their right to vote on November 6," said Helen Butler, Executive Director of Coalition For People's Agenda.
