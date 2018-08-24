Local News

Randolph County Election Board votes to keep all polling stations open

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 08:41 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 12:01 PM EDT

CUTHBERT, Ga (WRBL) - Following a quick meeting this morning, the Randolph County Board of Elections voted in favor of keeping all voting precincts open.

The county had previously considered closing seven out of the nine polling locations.

