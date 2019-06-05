Rangers get ready for a busy summer season at Franklin D.Roosevelt State Park

The warm weather has many folks enjoying a day out on the lake or camping in the great outdoors.

“Today we are out here to relax and mainly got to the beach down in Calloway Gardens, but we wanna come up here and look at the area,” says John Knutelski, a park visitor.

Staff at the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park are very busy during this time of year as many visitors are quickly booking for cabins and planning kid-friendly activities.

“We have people coming from all over, not just Georgia, but from Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida,” says Marty Spells, Assistant Manager for Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park.

Spell says the park is the largest in Georgia, making it a huge attraction for tourists year round.

“We are starting a new gateway angler program here at the park we will have fishing equipment so you can get your new fisherman and come out,” says Spells.

Hundreds of guests visit the state park to take a break from reality. It’s an easy getaway but Spell says it’s important to stay safe.

“What we want to encourage people to do is if you are going to get on the trails and hike bring water, a trail map know where you are at and make sure you have emergency numbers.

The Franklin D. Roosevelt is open 7 days a week. Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m, Friday 8 a.m. -8 p.m, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

For list of event, click here.