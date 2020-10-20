Rape suspect captured after escaping Sumter County Jail

(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A rape suspect who escaped the Sumter County Jail over the weekend has been captured. Two people have been arrested for aiding in his escape, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say Charlie Lee Lester was taken into custody with the assistance of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force after escaping the jail on Sunday.

Officials say Lester was found at an abandoned house near Oglethorpe Avenue and Mayo Street in Americus.

At the time of his escape, Lester was being held at the jail on charges for Rape, Sodomy, Aggravated Sodomy, Enticing A Child for Indecent Purposes, and other charges.

Kenyatta Lester and Michael Wilson, both of Americus, have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting Lester. They are currently being held at the Sumter County Jail.