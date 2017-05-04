Reaction from Buena Vista Rd Winn-Dixie closing

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Some in the valley are outraged since learning a Winn-Dixie is set to close next month.

“That sucks!” says Denis Adkins, a frequent Winn-Dixie shopper.

That’s what one customer had to say, when she learned the Winn-Dixie off Buena Vista Road is closing next month. Southeastern Grocers confirms this to News 3. Frequent shoppers are still trying to get over another grocery shopping-loss.

“They already took our Walmart away from us,” says Denis Adkins.

Adkins is referencing the Walmart, now closed, that is in the same plaza as the Winn-Dixie off Buena Vista Road. She expresses more about why she’s upset about the store closing in mid-June.

“This is our grocery store,” says Denis Adkins.

Adkins has other concerns surrounding the closing.

“Now we gotta go even further out. They taking everything away from us on Buena Vista Road,” says Denis Adkins.

Frustrations appear to be at all all time high.

“Uhhhh..I guess more gas,” says Denis Adkins.

Another frequent shopper appears to also not fancy the news of the closing.

“With this store closing I’m gonna have to go farther..Macon Road,” says Mozelle Mudd.

Her concerns appear to be similar to other loyal Winn-Dixie customers.

“I have to use more gas but in order to do what I have to do. I have to go farther,” says Mozelle Mudd.

News 3 contacted Southeastern Grocers to learn why the store is closing. They provided a statement which reads in part.

While closing stores is never easy for any retailer, we have made this difficult decision so we can reinvest in what matters most for our customers, providing the quality, service and value they have come to expect from us.

Southeastern Grocers also says, they welcome their loyal customers to continue shopping at the other four Winn-Dixie locations in the Columbus area.