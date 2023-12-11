COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dozens of police cars, firetrucks, ambulances and more lined the street. The smell of barbecue filled the air. And Santa Claus roamed around, but he wasn’t wearing his usual red suit. Instead, he was wearing camouflage.

Everyone was gathered at Realtree headquarters as the Columbus-based camouflage company hosted its third annual First Responders Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 8.

“It just means the world to give [back to] our first responders … and we just want to make sure that they know they’re loved and welcomed,” said Realtree’s compliance manager Terri Troyer, who was serving up to-go boxes of barbecue meals to a seemingly never-ending stream of smiling local first responders.

Across the four-hour luncheon, Realtree founder Bill Jordan expected to feed roughly 500. Catering to such a large crowd required cook Captain Fort with Myron Mixon to work more than 24 hours straight with only short rests as he smoked and seasoned locally procured pork shoulders. Additional food was supplied by Moe’s BBQ.

“It’s a long process, but at the end of the day, it’s all worth it,” said Fort, who is an award-winning barbecue cook in the Georgia Barbecue Association.

Camo Santa shows off Realtree camo. His suit blends in. (Olivia Yepez)

Realtree expected to serve about 500 meals to local first responders. (Olivia Yepez)

Captain Fort worked for more than 24 hours preparing barbecue for the event. (Olivia Yepez)

First responders enjoy lunch outside Realtree headquarters. (Olivia Yepez)

As Fort worked non-stop pulling meat, first responders took pictures with the so-called “Camo Santa” and chatted with Jordan as they enjoyed their meals. Some took bags of meals back to their teams, having only stopped by on a quick break from duty.

Amongst the first responders in attendance was Columbus Police Chief Stoney Mathis. He said the barbecue was a great morale booster.

Mathis said, “My goal is to raise morale and when companies do these types of things, it just makes my job easier because it does raise morale.”

In a short pause from conversing with one of many first responders at the event, Jordan offered his two cents.

“I think everybody needs to understand the pressure theses guys and ladies are under each and every day,” said Jordan.

He continued, “This is just a small part, you know, just trying to show our appreciation for the work that they do every day for all of us.”

Realtree was founded locally by Jordan in 1986. Though the company is now one of the primary hunting camo manufacturers world-wide, operations are still in Columbus, Georgia.