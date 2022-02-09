Recent Auburn graduate establishes scholarship to benefit bass fishing team

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A recent graduate of Auburn University is using his winnings from bass fishing to create a scholarship to lure in new anglers to the university.

Logan Parks, a former member of the Auburn bass fishing team, graduated from the university in December.

While Parks was on the team, he teamed with Tucker Smith in competition and won the $1 million first-place prize at the Bass Pro Shops US Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships.

Now, with some of his winnings, Parks has created the Logan Parks Bass Fishing Endowed Scholarship. He hopes it will attract new anglers to Auburn.

“I wanted to create a scholarship that offered someone an opportunity to come and fish at what I consider the best school in the country,” said Parks. “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Auburn, and I wanted to create an opportunity for someone else like me to come here in the future. I’m hoping this will lead to bigger and better things.”

Parks’ $26,000 donation will help fund the bass fishing team’s future endeavors, including student recruitment, team equipment and tournament entry fees. The scholarship will help establish a strong recruiting foundation for the team.

READ THE FULL RELEASE BELOW:

“I wanted to create a scholarship that offered someone an opportunity to come and fish at what I consider the best school in the country,” said Parks, who has embarked on a professional fishing career this year. “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Auburn, and I wanted to create an opportunity for someone else like me to come here in the future. I’m hoping this will lead to bigger and better things.

“Hopefully Auburn will help this scholarship grow as much as possible, and eventually maybe one day other SEC schools will see the value in it and will make the same type of scholarships available at their schools. The more people hear about it and the more we get the word out about it, the better.”

“Some of our top competition offers scholarships for bass fishing for high school anglers, and we’re really getting beat in the recruiting game,” Parks said. “It’s hard for us to convince people to come to Auburn to fish when they have scholarship offers at other places. There are some Division I scholarships, but very few of them, and there are no scholarships at SEC schools.

“We just got ranked No. 1 in the country, and a lot of people are looking at us, so the more we can offer them in scholarships is great.”

Parks, who with Smith was named the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Team of the Year, relished the chance to provide a boost to Auburn’s bass fishing team through the scholarship since his experience with the team was so instrumental in his life.

“The Auburn fishing team completely changed the trajectory of my life,” Parks said. “I came to Auburn with the hopes of one day pursuing a professional career but didn’t really know what that looked like. Through my time at Auburn, I’ve made some really fantastic business relationships with people who are sponsors of mine now, have gotten the opportunity to make a name for myself in the fishing world and met some of my best friends through the process.

“All of the guys on the team are like my brothers, and we’re a very tight-knit group. I’m really thankful to have been a part of it.”

Anyone interested in donating to the Logan Parks Bass Fishing Endowed Scholarship may do so via this link.

(Written by Neal Reid)