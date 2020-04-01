Recovered coronavirus patient leaves Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to cheers

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) – A south Georgia hospital that has been inundated with coronavirus cases is celebrating a rare positive milestone.

For the first time, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany on Tuesday released a patient who tested positive for the virus and had been on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

Dr. Steven Kitchen says hospital staff lined the hallway cheering and crying as the patient headed home after several weeks in the ICU.

The hospital had 54 patients with the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, the virus has infected 4,638 people in Georgia and killed 139.