TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s been over seven months since an EF-3 tornado devastated Troup County. Since then, residents and county officials have been in the long term recovery stage – local officials saying this is anything but an overnight process.

Residents and business owners are rebuilding their community following the series of devastating tornadoes that hit Troup County earlier this year. Some of the long term recovery groups at the forefront are The Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project and the United Way of West Georgia.

Many of the homes in the affected area are uninsured. Troup County EMA Director, Zac Steele, says donations and local grants have made a positive impact in this slow process.

They come in and they provide food to some of these residents as well as any sort of resources they can get. In this particular area here, you had a substantial number of homes that were severely destroyed and damaged when that assessment came through. So it’s not something that they can just do away with overnight. They have to tear these down. They have to remodel them. So it’s a very lengthy process. Zac Steele, Troup County EMA Director

While the county didn’t quite meet the eligibility requirements for federal assistance, Steele says the department is preparing for future storms ahead.

We are always going to continue to do what we can. And obviously with the stronger than normal El Nino coming in, we’re going to see a more wet winter that can also bring in more storms. And the peak storm season being February through May, you can see a secondary one right before that. So it’s our job to make sure that we remain proactive and preparing our response capabilities for the citizens of Troup County. Zac Steele, Troup County EMA Director

Steele recommends citizens should remain diligent this winter, checking any weather apps and download Civic Ready, the mass notification system Troup County officials use to send out emergency alerts.