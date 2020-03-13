Recreations centers closing in Opelika due to coronavirus concerns

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Denson Drive Recreation Center and Covington Recreation Center in Opelika have been closed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The first case of COVID-19 for Alabama was announced Friday. An individual in Montgomery County tested positive for the virus.

The two recreation centers will remain closed until March 27, according to Laura Leigh Chesser, Public Relations Coordinator for Opelika Parks and Recreation.

All parks and recreation games, classes, activities and programs are canceled until March 27, according to Chesser. This includes all practices, games, group fitness classes, and swim lessons.

Effective as of Friday at 9 p.m., the Opelika SportsPlex will remain open, but the basketball gym and pool will be closed until March 27.