Red-cockaded woodpecker poised to come off the federal endangered species list

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The most protected bird on Fort Benning is not a colonel.

It’s the red-cockaded woodpecker. And on Friday a proposal was announced to remove it from the endangered species list by federal officials.

It is a significant moment for Fort Benning conservation because millions of dollars have been spent over the years protecting the bird, which is about the size of a cardinal and lives into thickly populated pine forests.

The news release from Fort Benning started in part:

It’s been on the endangered species list since 1970, after generations of industrial and other activity reduced its habitat, and thus, its population.

But concerted efforts by a range of agencies and organizations – among them actions by U.S. military installations including Fort Benning – have helped increase the bird’s population, the officials said during the open-air ceremony at the Campbell King Horse Bowl here.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proud to announce today that the red-cockaded woodpecker has flourished to the point where today we can propose to downlist them from endangered to threatened, under the Endangered Species Act, said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith.

Some environmental groups are not pleased by the proposed move.

A decade ago as Fort Benning was spending billions to build up for the moving of the Armor School to the post, the bird’s federally protected status created a number of environmental issues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 82° 69°

Monday

85° / 65°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 85° 65°

Tuesday

68° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 68° 53°

Wednesday

72° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 72° 52°

Thursday

79° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 79° 53°

Friday

74° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 74° 49°

Saturday

71° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

71°

1 AM
Showers
40%
71°

70°

2 AM
Showers
40%
70°

71°

3 AM
Showers
40%
71°

71°

4 AM
Showers
40%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
70°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss