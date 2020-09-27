Red-cockaded woodpecker poised to come off the federal endangered species list

The most protected bird on Fort Benning is not a colonel.

It’s the red-cockaded woodpecker. And on Friday a proposal was announced to remove it from the endangered species list by federal officials.

It is a significant moment for Fort Benning conservation because millions of dollars have been spent over the years protecting the bird, which is about the size of a cardinal and lives into thickly populated pine forests.

The news release from Fort Benning started in part:

It’s been on the endangered species list since 1970, after generations of industrial and other activity reduced its habitat, and thus, its population.

But concerted efforts by a range of agencies and organizations – among them actions by U.S. military installations including Fort Benning – have helped increase the bird’s population, the officials said during the open-air ceremony at the Campbell King Horse Bowl here.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proud to announce today that the red-cockaded woodpecker has flourished to the point where today we can propose to downlist them from endangered to threatened, under the Endangered Species Act, said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith.

Some environmental groups are not pleased by the proposed move.

A decade ago as Fort Benning was spending billions to build up for the moving of the Armor School to the post, the bird’s federally protected status created a number of environmental issues.