Red Sofa Tour makes a stop at WRBL

The Red Sofa Tour has made a stop at WRBL.

The Red Sofa, comes from the American Heart Association and St. Francis Hospital to raise awareness to heart health and stroke prevention.

Friday morning, Dr. Sebastian Hubbuch joined the News 3 This Morning team to discuss the sofa and dietary options that are beneficial to heart health.

News 3’s Logan Wilber had his blood pressure take and found his blood pressure was a little high. Dr. Hubbuch suggests that people consider limiting carbohydrate intake and consuming fruits and vegetables to help with high blood pressure.

Later in the morning, Dr. Falgun Patel joined the team in the studio. Patel discussed adding 30 minutes of exercise to your routine 5 days per week. The key with the exercise is to elevate your heart rate for the entirety of the workout.

Jeff Kelly was volunteered by the rest of the morning team to get his blood pressure taken as well.

The news team was able to breathe a sigh of relief upon the news that coffee and other forms of caffeine ARE NOT bad for your heart. The key however, is to consume in moderation.

For more information on heart health and stroke prevention, come on down to the WRBL studio and grab a brochure. While you’re here, have a seat on the red sofa and take a selfie.

Be sure to use #SFHRedSofaTour.

The sofa will be at the studio through Thursday, April 5th.