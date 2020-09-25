Reese Road closure notice

Starting Monday October 12th, the section of Reese Road between Guinevere Avenue and Bonnie Drive will be closed to all traffic.

The closure will allow a contractor hired by the Columbus Consolidated Government to replace the existing bridge over Cooper Creek at this location. A signed detour route will be provided along Primrose Road and Macon Road. The road is expected to be closed for approximately nine months.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.