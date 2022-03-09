COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Registration for the 2022-2023 school year has begun for school in the Muscogee County School District.

Registration run March 8 through April 29, 2022. All students attending a school in the Muscogee County School must complete register for classes.

Registration must be completed online. The portal can be accessed here.

Please read below the important information regarding the 2022-2023 School Year Online Registration:

DETAILS:

REGISTRATION VS. ENROLLMENT VS. VERIFICATION:

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?

Registration is an ongoing process throughout the year. Registration is completed through the Online Registration System(OLR) HERE. Enrollment occurs during the school year after the Online Registration application (OLR) is completed and the student is assigned to a school. Parents will be asked at this time to complete the Verification documents through the Parent Portal. Verification happens during specific time frames before the start of each school year and it occurs at the student’s assigned school and includes school-specific forms, schedules, instructional materials, etc.



Great News! For the 2022-2023 school year, the Verification documents will be available through the Parent Portal which can be signed digitally. If you do not have an Infinite Campus login, please contact your school to create your Parent Portal login account. The portal will allow you to access Online Registration as well as your verification documents. Instructions on how to complete these will be provided through the Parent Portal.

WHAT YOU NEED TO REGISTER:

CURRENT STUDENTS

TWO proofs of address: Lease/mortgage/property tax AND A current utility bill stating name and service address Withdrawal form or last report card from the previous school, if transferring to a different school in the district.

If you are living with someone, the individual must accompany you and provide proof of address and a photo ID to complete an Affidavit of Residency.



NEW TO THE DISTRICT

Student’s Birth Certificate Student’s Social Security Card GA Immunization Form (3231) or waiver form giving more time to get Form 3231 GA Eye, Ear & Dental Form (3300) or waiver form more time to get Form 3300 TWO proofs of address: Lease/mortgage/property tax AND A current utility bill stating name and service address Withdrawal form or last report card from the previous school

For assistance with new student registration: Contact Central Registration, centralregistration@muscogee.k12.ga.us, 706-748-2219. In-person assistance is available by appointment at the Public Education Center at 2960 Macon Road, Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

MCSD SUMMER LEARNING EXPERIENCE 2022

As part of the Online Registration, you may also sign up for the Summer Learning Experience (SLE) 2022 through the Online Registration portal.

The SLE 2022 is designed to engage students in a variety of literacy, mathematics, and enrichment learning activities through an interactive “summer camp” approach.

Registration options for the MCSD SLE 2022 are included in the online registration application. Registration begins March 8th, 2022, and closes April 29th. Please begin your student’s registration application for the 22-23 school year to make your decision for the Summer Learning Experience.

NOTE: Transportation is contingent upon available resources in the Transportation Department. Transportation will be available to support the following students:

All elementary and middle school students will receive transportation to their host school site based upon their regular attendance zone, not their ESOL or magnet assigned school.

ESOL or magnet students wishing to attend SLE at their magnet school as opposed to the SLE host school based on their regular attendance zone, must provide their own transportation.

All high school students must provide their own transportation.

LIGHTHOUSE VIRTUAL ACADEMY

For rising 9th and 10th grade students, applications for the Lighthouse Virtual Academy will open on March 8th and close on April 11th. For more information visit our website at LighthouseVirtual.org. The application link can be found in the Online Registration.

ACTION REQUIRED BY YOU

If you have problems logging in to your Parent Portal or need to set up Parent Portal, please contact your student’s school.

If you have any additional questions, please contact your student’s school.