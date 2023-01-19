MIDLAND, Ga. (WRBL) — Want to run for a good cause? Registration has opened for the seventh annual Outrun Hunger 5K and Fun Run. All of the proceeds from the event go to Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Kathy Gierer, a volunteer at the food bank, is in charge of the event. She said that each year, it raises about $6,000.

The event will take place on April 1 at Feeding the Valley Food Bank, located at 6744 Flat Rock Rd. The 5K run will start at 8 a.m. The Fun Run for children will start afterwards, probably around 9 a.m. It will be about a mile long and won’t be timed.

Medals and trophies will be given out for the 5K.

Gierer explained the route for the 5K, which will be a little over three miles.

“We start in the parking lot of the food bank, and we go on Flat Rock Road for just a very short distance,” she said. “But the majority of the 5K is run on the Fall Line Trace, which is a beautiful trail. It’s level. It’s safe. It’s secure. And it’s just a beautiful run.”

People who register early for this event will get a discount. Click here for prices.

Click here to register for the event.

“And we have a lot of other activities for children and adults of all ages,” Gierer said. “It’s really a community event … We have a bouncy house, we have face painting, we have street hockey demonstrations.”

Gierer also said there will be mascots from local sports teams.

For more information such as updates, visit the “Third Annual Outrun Hunger 5K and Fun Run” page on Facebook.