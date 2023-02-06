COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is now open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy.

Officials from the department say the 5 week course is created to help faith leaders gain a better understanding on police functions. Participants can expect to learn several topics, including crime analysis, crime prevention, investigative and patrol functions, and recruitment.

CPD Assistant Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick stopped by News 3 Midday to provide more details on the academy.

The application for the academy is available to fill out online:

Registration Form

Classes will start April 3.