COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is now open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy.
Officials from the department say the 5 week course is created to help faith leaders gain a better understanding on police functions. Participants can expect to learn several topics, including crime analysis, crime prevention, investigative and patrol functions, and recruitment.
CPD Assistant Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick stopped by News 3 Midday to provide more details on the academy.
The application for the academy is available to fill out online:
Registration Form
Classes will start April 3.