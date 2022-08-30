COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The remains of a soldier from Muscogee County who was killed in the Korean War have been identified. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks were accounted for Aug. 2, 2022.

The agency said Cpl. Hanks was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, 8th Army. He was 27-years-old when he was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, 1950, while fighting in the Korean War.

The agency said Cpl. Hanks was reported missing in action while his unit was attempting to withdraw from east of the Ch’ongch’on Rver near Anju, North Korea. His remains could not be recovered after the battle. Officials said there is no evidence was ever a prisoner of war.

Cpl. Hanks was declared nonrecoverable on Jan. 16, 1956, according to the agency.

Other details are not available at this time, stay with WRBL for new details as they are released.