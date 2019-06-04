Remains positively identified as those of four-year-old missing Texas girl

Human remains found in Arkansas are now confirmed to belong to missing 4-year old Maleah Davis.

The little girl was first reported missing in Houston, Texas nearly 30 days ago.

Her mother’s former fiancé is in custody in connection with her death.

A tragic ending to a gruesome discovery. On Monday, authorities identified the remains of missing Texas girl Maleah Davis.



Friday in Arkansas, the 4-year old girls’ remains were found in a bag.

Her mother’s former fiancé, Derion Vence, reported her missing on May 4.

A few days later, Houston police arrested Vence after they found signs of decay in his car and blood in his apartment.

Authorities say Vence initially told them Maleah had been abducted by a group of men, but evidence showed otherwise, such as footage showing Vence and Maleah entering his apartment. But investigators say she’s not seen coming back out.

Instead, video shows Vence leaving the apartment carrying a large basket with a black trash bag inside. The search in Arkansas began after a community activist said Vence told him where he dumped her body.

A roadside mowing crew found the garbage bag containing the remains near Hope, Arkansas.



Now her community is demanding justice and beginning to heal as they honor little Maleah’s memory.