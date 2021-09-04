Remembering beloved teacher and wife, Cheris English

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Board of Commissioners announced in a press release on Friday, Sept 3 that Cheris English, beloved teacher and wife of the late Richard English, Jr., passed away earlier that morning.

Mrs. English’s death comes just one month after her husband’s, the Honorable Richard English, Jr., who was the longest serving commissioner in the State of Georgia. Richard and Cheris English were married for more than 60 years, and will be greatly missed by family, friends, and the community at large.

Troup County Manager Eric L. Mosley expressed his condolences. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the English family as they navigate this difficult time,” said Mosley. “Richard and Cheris have both left lasting impressions on Troup County history, and we cannot thank them enough for the strength, dedication, and love they have shown our community throughout many decades of service.”