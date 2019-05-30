Remembering the Brambletts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. from Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - Today, Rod and Paula Bramblett are laid to rest.

Auburn University mourns the loss of two beloved members of their community. The Bramblett's children Shelby and Joshua mourn the loss of their parents.

We first heard of the tragic accident from Auburn Police on May 25, but the identities of the victims had not been publicized immediately.

Later that night, Auburn University released a statement acknowledging that the Brambletts were involved in an accident.

Late that Saturday, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed the sad news, that Rod and Paula Bramblett had died from injuries sustained in the vehicle crash.

There was an immediate outpouring of support and grief from the Auburn community and fans all over the country.

Police have confirmed that they are now investigating the death of the beloved Brambletts. In the meantime, the community draws together for strength and unity, and to remember the Voice of Auburn and Paula for all that they gave to the Auburn family. The community mourns with their children Shelby and Joshua as they all grieve this tragic loss.

photo from Facebook

This afternoon, we'll be bringing you live coverage during the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. CDT on WRBL.com