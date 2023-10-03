(WRBL) — The Emergency Alert System (EAS) will be tested nationally on Wednesday afternoon.

The signal is planned to be sent at 2:20 p.m. eastern time using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

The EAS will send the following message to all radios and televisions:

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

The Wireless Emergency Alerts system will also be tested, sending a message to everyone’s cellphone.