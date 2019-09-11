Rep. Calvin Smyre honored with Aflac’s Lifetime Achievement Award

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus’s State Representative Calvin Smyre, Dean of the Georgia House of Representatives, will be honored with Aflac’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Sept. 12.

The ceremony will be held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C. Smyre is receiving this award after living a lifetime of public service.

“It is a privilege to be able to join an exceptional list of honorees who have previously received Aflac’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Rep. Smyre. “I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the citizens of Columbus, Georgia, as their state legislator for the past 45 years, and it is also an honor to work with other leaders from around the state to continue to make Georgia a wonderful place to call home.”

Smyre is currently the longest-serving Georgia state representative, and is recognized by Aflac for his “distinguished legislative record, which includes authoring legislation that honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday as a state holiday, co-sponsoring legislation that resulted in the removal of the Confederate battle emblem from Georgia’s state flag, and legislation authorizing the building of the Georgia Dome, former home of the Atlanta Falcons.”

Rep. Smyre currently represents District 135, which includes parts of Muscogee County, and has served in the Georgia House of Representatives since 1974. Smyre is the current Vice Chairman on the Appropriations Sumbcomittee on Higher Education and serves on the Higher Education and Rules committees.

Aflac’s previous award recipients include U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop, U.S. Congressman John Lewis, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman, U.S. Congressman James Clyburn, Hon. Marc Morial, Ms. Lorraine C. Miller, Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, former U.S. Congressman Charles Rangel, Poet Maya Angelou, former U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young, Hon. Ernest Green, Mr. Lonnie Bunch, Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee Hank Aaron and Mr. Wade Henderson.